Trump’s plan to ban state regulation of AI suffers yet another setback

Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular, Big Tech-backed proposal to ban states from regulating artificial intelligence is a zombie that keeps reanimating before our eyes.

At present, it appears to have perished yet again.

The Trump administration’s first push crashed and burned earlier this year when a proposed 10-year moratorium on state-level AI laws was stripped from the Trump-backed budget the president signed into law.

As I wrote at the time, this proposal to prevent AI regulation was so unpopular that even MAGA loyalists such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon opposed it. Trump's second and most recent attempt to pass such a ban — this time, as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act — was equally unpopular, uniting voices as disparate as House Progressive Caucus Leader Greg Casar and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. And as The Hill reported, this plan also appears to be dead in the water (for now, at least). House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Tuesday that Republican leadership is "looking at other places" to put the moratorium after determining the NDAA "wasn't the best place for this to fit." Now we await Republicans' inevitable next attempt to bring it back to life — even as prominent critics in MAGA world are already fretting about other ways Trump may try to impose it.