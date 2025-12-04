Opinion

Trump’s plan to ban state regulation of AI suffers yet another setback

The president’s effort to help his Big Tech benefactors was stripped from a major defense bill. Republicans are already looking for a new path.

President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump on Nov. 27 in Palm Beach, FL.Pete Marovich / Getty Images
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.