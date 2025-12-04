Trump’s plan to ban state regulation of AI suffers yet another setback

Donald Trump’s deeply unpopular, Big Tech-backed proposal to ban states from regulating artificial intelligence is a zombie that keeps reanimating before our eyes.
At present, it appears to have perished yet again.
The Trump administration’s first push crashed and burned earlier this year when a proposed 10-year moratorium on state-level AI laws was stripped from the Trump-backed budget the president signed into law.
As I wrote at the time, this proposal to prevent AI regulation was so unpopular that even MAGA loyalists such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon opposed it.