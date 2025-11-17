10 months later, Trump issues another round of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters

By any fair measure, Donald Trump’s pardon pen has been getting a workout. In recent weeks, the president has extended clemency to, among others, the spouse of a congressional loyalist, those who helped him try to overturn the 2020 election results and a man who helped finance the president’s stablecoin and put money in the Trump family’s pockets.

But looking back over the last year, among the most scandalous of the president’s pardons were his commutations for Jan. 6 rioters, including felons who violently clashed with police officers defending the U.S. Capitol. Those pardons were initially issued just hours into the Republican’s second term.

Nearly 10 months later, however, the president has issued another round of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters. The New York Times reported:

President Trump issued pardons this weekend to two people convicted of crimes stemming from the events of Jan. 6, 2021, but not directly tied to the attack on the Capitol. … The pardons were announced online on Saturday by Ed Martin, a longtime supporter of the Jan. 6 rioters who is the Justice Department’s pardon attorney. And they were part of Mr. Trump’s continuing efforts to rewrite the history of Jan. 6 and to depict those who took part in the storming of the Capitol not as criminals, but rather as victims of a weaponized justice system — much like he sees himself.