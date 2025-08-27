Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow: Trump’s deliberate degradation of U.S. military, law enforcement points to new mission August 25, 2025 / 04:22

FEMA scrambles to suspend staffers who rang the alarm about the agency’s direction

These FEMA employees effectively played the role of whistleblowers, pushing for solutions to problems. They were suspended for having done the right thing.

Aug. 27, 2025, 12:29 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post