Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Most Americans fear AI’s threat to jobs and the threat of civil war: Poll November 19, 2025 / 12:58

Poll: Most Americans believe the U.S. is on a path to another civil war

A new poll from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights paints a bleak picture of how Americans view the U.S.

Nov. 19, 2025, 3:13 PM EST

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post