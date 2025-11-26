Opinion

U.S. Eric Swalwell at the U.S. Capitol Building.
U.S. Eric Swalwell on Jan. 25, 2023 at the U.S. Capitol Building.Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

After being targeted, Eric Swalwell fires back with suit against FHFA’s Bill Pulte

Last week, Pulte referred the California Democrat to the DOJ for a potential criminal probe. Now, Swalwell is taking his accuser to court.

Nov. 26, 2025, 2:06 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

