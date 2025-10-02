Opinion

Trump seems to think only Democrats will feel pain during this government shutdown

If previous government shutdowns didn’t result in massive layoffs, then there’s no reason this one should.

Furloughed federal worker speaks out amid shutdown: ‘We’ve already lost more than we can afford’ October 2, 2025 / 05:29
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.