The Dodgers statement about turning around ICE didn’t come out of the blue

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ June 14 home game against the San Francisco Giants, Dominican American singer Nezza performed — defiantly, she said — “El Pendón Estrellado,” a Spanish-language rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” She said a team official explicitly demanded that she perform the national anthem in English but that she refused. (The Dodgers did not release a statement regarding Nezza’s performance or confirm her story that she violated the team’s wishes.)
Nezza’s performance, a protest against what Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been doing in Los Angeles, arose out of her imagining her parents “being ripped away from me,” she said. Not surprisingly, Nezza’s performance was polarizing, with some cheering and others expressing outrage. Among the responses was an editorial from CALÓ News demanding that the Dodgers support a community under attack from the federal government.
“Dodgers, your silence speaks volumes,” CALÓ News wrote Tuesday. “The Latino community of Los Angeles has shown up for the Dodgers. Where are you now that we need you?”
That question seems to have been answered Thursday when the team announced that it had turned away ICE agents who had attempted to enter Dodger Stadium’s parking lot. “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization,” the team wrote on X.
ICE, also in a post on X, called the Dodgers’ claim “false,” and Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told NBC News that “this had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” and that Customs and Border Protection vehicles (CBP) “were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”
Whatever happened in the Dodger Stadium parking lot will continue to be dissected by anti-ICE protesters and MAGA supporters, but it’s clear that the Dodgers, accused of a silence that amounted to betrayal in the CALÓ News editorial, could no longer stay quiet. For a team whose main fan base is Latino and for a league that continues to thrive because of Latin American and Caribbean players, what the Dodgers did Thursday needs to cascade throughout all of MLB. A league with so many prominent Latino players needs to speak up, now more than ever.
Before the parking lot incident, one of the Dodgers’ veterans had already expressed outrage at what he’d been seeing. On Instagram, Kiké Hernández, the Dodgers’ veteran infielder, who’s from Puerto Rico, wrote in part, “this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city … And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights.”
The Dodgers first order of business after moving from Brooklyn in the 1950s was forcibly evicting the predominantly Mexican American neighborhoods in Chavez Ravine. Originally designated for public housing, the land was ultimately given to Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley to build the stadium. Families saw their homes bulldozed on live television, leaving a legacy of pain and mistrust that still plays a role in the community’s view of the team today.