Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Elon Musk says he now ‘regrets’ some of his social media posts about Trump after fallout June 11, 2025 / 04:12

Elon Musk makes predictable moves to get back into Trump’s good graces

Musk’s attempt to walk back his posts about Trump come amid threats from the president — and Musk’s own father said his son stood no chance in the feud.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post