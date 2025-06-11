Elon Musk makes predictable moves to get back into Trump’s good graces

Following a series of threats from Donald Trump and other MAGA movement figures stemming from his puerile dustup with Elon Musk, the tech billionaire appears to be trying to work back into the president’s good graces.

Many skeptics — myself included — were never quite sold on the legitimacy, or significance, of the apparent breakup. More than anything, it felt like a petty feud over House Republicans’ spending bill — and particularly, the extent to which Americans must suffer austerity to pay for GOP-backed tax cuts for the wealthy.

But regardless, Musk is making what I’d argue is a rather humiliating attempt to paper over his recent comments, one of which referenced Trump’s past friendship with the late alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. (Musk later deleted the post.)

Apparently, Trump’s biggest megadonor feels he was a little too harsh with his comments, though he didn’t specify which ones.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025