Presidents using autopens is not a crime. Trump should know that.

For President Donald Trump, there tends to be a fine line between the dangerous and the absurd. His latest broadside against his predecessor Joe Biden hopscotches between the two effortlessly. In a memo issued Wednesday, the president ordered the White House counsel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether Biden’s aides used “autopen” signatures to hide an alleged cognitive decline.
Trump’s obsession with the use of an autopen in Biden’s White House stretches back months. He claimed in March that pardons Biden signed were supposedly void because of an autopen’s use. Last month, he foreshadowed to reporters that his administration would “start looking into this whole thing with who signed this legislation. Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew.”
It’s a bonkers line of inquiry, not least because autopens aren’t exactly a new thing for a chief executive to use. Presidents going back to Harry Truman have had them around to sign their name to personal documents and correspondence. It became a talking point for Republicans in 2011, though, when President Barack Obama became the first to use the machine to affix his signature to a law while he was overseas. He used the autopen again while in Hawaii in 2013 to sign legislation to prevent a government shutdown.
Even then, though, it was a bit of a tempest in a teapot, legally speaking at least. Before Obama even became president, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel had determined under President George W. Bush that it was constitutionally kosher to use an autopen to sign legislation. “We emphasize that we are not suggesting that the President may delegate the decision to approve and sign a bill,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Howard Nielson for the OLC, “only that, having made this decision, he may direct a subordinate to affix the President’s signature to the bill.” Not everyone has agreed with that assessment, but there were no legal challenges to its usage during the Obama era.
But now, this supposed secret autopen plot has gone from Truth Social posts to Justice Department investigations. Whatever probe Bondi conducts would theoretically hinge not on whether the White House autopen was used to sign official documents but on somehow proving that it was used without Biden’s express authorization. Is there any evidence backing up Trump’s allegation? Of course not, and Trump himself said as much in the Oval Office on Thursday.