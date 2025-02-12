Everyday Americans are demanding answers on Elon Musk

This is an adapted excerpt from the Jan. 30 episode of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

On Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., hundreds of people turned out just outside the U.S. Capitol, in Upper Senate Park, to show their support for the civil service and to protest our government being dismantled by President Donald Trump and his top campaign donor, Elon Musk.

That protest followed an equally large and energetic demonstration Monday outside the Washington headquarters of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which the Trump administration is attempting to unilaterally shut down, even though legally that does not appear to be within its power.

It’s worth noting the CFPB handles consumer complaints, including hundreds about Tesla, the car company owned by Musk. It’s also the agency that would oversee a new project Musk just unveiled on his social media platform, X, which used to be called Twitter. Musk said he’s working to transform the platform to offer users a place to do their banking. What could possibly go wrong?

We may never find out. Elon Musk now says he’s killed the agency, posting “CFPB RIP“ on his social media platform. But the president’s top campaign donor doesn’t get a unilateral say in that and those protesters doorstopping outside the CFPB on Monday told him as much, holding signs that read “Hands off our CFPB” and “Elon is stealing your data.”

Outside of Washington, protesters gathered in Parkersburg, West Virginia, which, according to two sources who spoke to ProPublica, might be the next target of Musk’s flying wedge of government saboteurs. After Musk’s DOGE guys got their hands on the Treasury payments system — which is responsible for sending out Social Security checks, veterans benefits and secret payments from intelligence agencies to their assets and sources — they realized that there was another sensitive payment system called the Central Accounting Reporting System. That system is a part of the Treasury’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service which has offices in Parkersburg.

After ProPublica reported Friday that Trump was sending Musk’s team out to Parkersburg, the ACLU of West Virginia, the Democratic Party of West Virginia, the Wood County Democratic Party and the people who work at the Treasury Department there quickly sounded the alarm and organized Tuesday’s protest.

We’re also starting to see an upsurge in protests targeting Tesla dealerships and Tesla charging stations, as the corporate representation of Musk. Last week, there was a seemingly impromptu protest at Tesla charging stations in Waterville, Maine. But now it seems they’re happening everywhere. Over the weekend, protesters gathered in front of Tesla buildings in New York, California and Ohio.

According to Forbes, Musk’s personal wealth has dropped more than $42 billion this month, as shares of Tesla have started to fall off a cliff. This follows earlier reports about how Tesla sales all over the world, and especially in Europe, are sinking like a stone, down as much as 60% in the most important European markets. Tesla’s stock price is down 19% in February alone. One prominent analyst warned that the “negative downturn in consumers’ perception” of Musk could result in a “headwind to sales” for Tesla.