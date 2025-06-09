Opinion

Trump says Elon Musk will face ‘very serious consequences’ if he funds Democratic candidates June 9, 2025 / 06:01

Trump directs a new threat at Elon Musk, with an eye toward the 2026 midterm elections

The president warned his top campaign donor he'll face "very serious consequences" if Musk dares to support candidates Trump doesn’t like.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

