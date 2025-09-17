AG Pam Bondi eyes case against Office Depot employee who wouldn’t print Charlie Kirk flyer

Attorney General Pam Bondi might not have fully appreciated the mess she was creating for herself. On Monday afternoon, during an interview on a conservative podcast, the nation’s chief law enforcement officer drew a distinction between “free speech” and “hate speech,” adding, “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

As a legal matter, Bondi’s comments were absurd and drew a swift backlash, even from ostensible allies on the right. The attorney general ultimately tried to walk back her rhetoric, though her retreat wasn’t altogether persuasive.

Complicating matters, however, these weren’t the only problematic comments from the Florida Republican. The New York Times reported on what Bondi went on to say hours after the controversial podcast interview.

In an interview on Fox News’s ‘Hannity’ late Monday, Ms. Bondi suggested that she might direct the Justice Department’s civil rights division to ‘prosecute’ businesses if they turned away customers who wanted to print pictures of Mr. Kirk for memorial vigils, citing the case of an Office Depot employee in Michigan who was fired for rejecting such an order.

“Businesses cannot discriminate,” she told Sean Hannity, saying that she’d already referred the Office Depot case to the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.