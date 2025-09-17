Opinion

‘So absurd’: Chris Hayes blasts MAGA crackdown on free speech  September 16, 2025 / 11:24

AG Pam Bondi eyes case against Office Depot employee who wouldn’t print Charlie Kirk flyer

The attorney general’s “hate speech” comments were a mess. Her line on an Office Depot employee with personal objections to Kirk made the mess worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

