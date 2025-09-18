The unsettling consequence of Trump designating antifa as a ‘major terrorist organization’

At a White House event earlier this week, a reporter asked Donald Trump whether he planned to designate antifa as a domestic terror organization. “It’s something I would do, yeah,” the president responded, adding: “Antifa is terrible.”

Two days later, NBC News reported:

Trump said on social media that he would designate antifa as a terrorist organization and recommend investigating those deemed responsible for funding it. … The post provided few details, including how he’d make the designation or how he would target antifa — which lacks centralized leadership and structure.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote by way of his social media platform. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”