Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Eugene Robinson: No one should be surprised by these executive orders January 21, 2025 / 10:42

The unsettling consequence of Trump designating antifa as a ‘major terrorist organization’

Five years after the president tried to designate antifa as a terrorist organization, he’s giving it another try. The sequel will likely be worse.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post