‘We should lose the House’: Former Republican Communications Director shares midterm predictions December 28, 2025 / 11:30

This holiday season, Trump gave himself a gift: A generous, made-up approval rating

It sure is weird to see an American president touting polling data that only exists in his imagination.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

