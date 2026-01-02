This holiday season, Trump gave himself a gift: A generous, made-up approval rating

The first year of Donald Trump’s second term was dreadful in a great many ways, including the public’s reaction to the Republican president’s numerous failures and scandals. Indeed, as 2025 came to an end, Gallup’s latest national poll found his approval rating sinking to just 36%.

Writing for The New York Times, Steven Rattner noted soon after, “Negative economic sentiment contributed significantly to Mr. Trump’s poll numbers. At 36 percent, his approval rating is the lowest of any president at the end of his first year in the past five decades, lower than it was at this point in his first term and lower even than Mr. Biden’s 40 percent when he left office.”

Confronted with numbers like these, the president has plenty of options. Trump could say that he expects to see his standing improve in the coming months. He could argue that he doesn’t consider public opinion research to be especially important since he can’t run for a third term anyway. He might even adopt a more long-term perspective and insist that he expects to be vindicated by history.

But Trump isn’t doing any of those things. Instead, he’s apparently decided to reward himself with a new, made-up approval rating that he prefers over reality. The Hill reported: