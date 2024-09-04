Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘This time I’m out on Trump’: Republicans realigning to Harris as Trump pushes them out of the party September 3, 2024 / 07:45

Why can’t Trump stick to reality-based criticisms of Kamala Harris?

If Kamala Harris is as bad as Republicans claim, why is Donald Trump relying so heavily on made-up nonsense?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post