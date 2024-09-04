The reason JD Vance’s ‘say yes to everything’ media strategy is a train wreck

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, is embracing a “say yes to everything” media strategy. Since being picked by Trump, Vance has done nearly a hundred interviews, press gaggles and press conferences, Axios reports. He’s also spent a lot of time outside of friendly territory, going on several Sunday talk shows and talking to left-of-center media outlets. Trump reportedly believes Vance is doing wonderfully. The public: not so much.
The more Americans have gotten to know Vance, the more they’ve come to dislike him. When Trump named Vance as his running mate, the Ohio senator had a net favorability of -3.3% in 538.com’s polling average. But at that time, nearly half of Americans did not express a view. Since then, a lot more Americans have gotten to know him. The number of people who view him favorably has increased — but the number of people who view him unfavorably has increased at a faster pace. Vance’s average net favorability is now negative 10%.
This stands in stark contrast to Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Americans hold a net favorable view of Walz of nearly 5%. That’s not as strong as he was around the moment Harris picked him, but his favorability has remained steady for weeks as he’s campaigned aggressively with Harris and released tons of videos on social media showcasing his personality. It’s also a pretty remarkable statistic at a time when most nationally known politicians are underwater on favorability.
In a civic sense, technically it is a good thing that Vance is eager to talk to media outlets outside of his own ideological bubble and to share his views of the world with citizens who may vote for or against him. But on a strategic level, it isn’t paying off for him. Part of the reason is that the Trump camp seems delusional about how Vance registers with the public. Vance’s team told Axios that his strategy is “trying to persuade the middle.” But with the press, and at rallies, Vance comes across as exactly the kind of politician that Trump sought out when he picked him: a MAGA warrior who obediently sticks to Trump’s script.
In interviews with the mainstream press, the newsiest moments typically revolve around Vance defending Trump’s or his own extreme and distasteful remarks. Vance has downplayed or dismissed criticism for comments he made in 2021 saying Harris was a childless cat lady. He has tried to act as a shield for Trump on questions over whether Trump would enact national restrictions on abortion, which then spurs the Biden campaign and reporters to bring to light Vance’s own extremist record on the issue. Vance has misogynistically likened Harris to a clueless Miss Teen USA contestant, and then refused to apologize for it. After Harris’ campaign responded in a measured tone to Trump’s appalling exploitation of Arlington Cemetery for a campaign photo-op, Vance’s comms strategy was to tell Harris to “go to hell.” Vance’s emergence as Trump’s attack dog has prompted journalists and activists to dig up videos where he does things like criticizes women for daring to prioritize their career and question the value of child-rearing.