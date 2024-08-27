Trump targets Harris, Walz with entirely made-up claims

At a campaign event in Arizona late last week, Donald Trump spent a predictable amount of time targeting Vice President Kamala Harris, specifically telling his supporters, “Nobody lies like her. She is a liar. She makes up crap.”

The Republican’s rhetoric was rather ironic. After all, the former president is not only the most prolific liar in recent memory, he makes stuff up on a daily basis. Indeed, minutes after insisting that the Democratic nominee “makes up crap,” Trump told the same audience that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “approved a bill to give tampons in every young man’s bathroom.”

In reality, Walz did no such thing. In a speech in which the GOP candidate complained about campaign dishonesty, he peddled campaign dishonesty.

Two days later, Team Trump released a campaign ad that insisted the Biden/Harris administration has “literally unleashed the IRS to harass workers who receive tips.” As a Washington Post fact-check report explained, that didn’t happen.

To recap, the Trump campaign claims Harris can’t be trusted on her no-tax tip plan because the IRS proposed a plan to streamline three programs to help employers calculate tip income. But the proposal has been shelved. So, leaving aside the exaggerations about what the proposal would do, it’s simply false to claim Harris “literally unleashed the IRS to harass workers who receive tips.”