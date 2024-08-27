Opinion

Republicans exposed for adopting Trump’s gaslighting tactic to avoid harsh political realities August 13, 2024 / 09:02

Trump targets Harris, Walz with entirely made-up claims

If Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are as awful as Donald Trump claims, shouldn’t he be able to make a compelling case against them without making stuff up?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

