Supreme Court to hear appeal from Rastafarian whose dreadlocks were cut in prison

If you were told that a government official threw someone’s rights in the trash, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s just a figure of speech. But a Rastafarian man said that actually happened in his case, which the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review next term.

When Damon Landor was incarcerated in Louisiana in 2020, he carried his rights with him. That is, he toted a copy of a federal appeals court case upholding an inmate’s right to keep dreadlocks.

But Landor said a guard threw his papers in the trash and summoned the warden, Marcus Myers, who asked Landor to provide proof from his sentencing judge corroborating his religious beliefs. When he couldn’t immediately do so, he said two guards brought him to another room, chained him to a chair and shaved his head.

Rastafarian Damon Landor before and after having his dreadlocks shaved off at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana. Supreme Court of the United States

Landor brought a lawsuit against the Louisiana Department of Corrections, the prison, Myers and the department’s secretary, James LeBlanc, in their individual and official capacities. His suit cited that federal law from the trashed opinion, the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA).

But Myers and LeBlanc said Landor’s RLUIPA claims were barred by precedent in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, which covers Louisiana. It was the 5th Circuit that had issued the trashed 2017 ruling.

A 5th Circuit panel sided with the government defendants in 2023. The judges wrote that they were bound by their precedent even while they “emphatically condemn the treatment that Landor endured.” When a divided full slate of circuit judges declined in 2024 to revisit the matter, a group of them wrote that “only the Supreme Court can answer” whether Landor can seek damages against individual officials.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to answer that question next term, which starts in October, with a decision expected by this time next year. Arguments for this term have concluded, and the justices are issuing the term’s final decisions in the coming days.