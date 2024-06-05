Dems push back against Wall Street Journal report on Biden’s acuity

For Democrats concerned about public perceptions of President Joe Biden’s age, today’s front-page Wall Street Journal report must’ve felt like a gut-punch. The headline read, “Behind Closed Doors, Biden Shows Signs of Slipping.” The article added near the top:

The 81-year-old Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency. … The White House and top aides said he remains a sharp and vigorous leader. Some who have worked with him, however, including Democrats and some who have known him back to his time as vice president, described a president who appears slower now, someone who has both good moments and bad ones.

To bolster its thesis, the Journal appears to have relied on assessments from prominent GOP critics of the White House, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and his immediate predecessor, former Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In other words, the Journal relied on Biden’s Republican foes — during an election season — to substantiate one of the Republican Party’s core criticisms of the Democratic incumbent.

Hmm.

Recent history also complicates matters. Politico reported late last year, for example, that while McCarthy mocked Biden in public, the then-speaker privately told allies “that he found the president sharp and substantive in their conversations.”

As for Johnson, the current House speaker couldn’t be too concerned about Biden’s acuity — the president did, after all, recently convince the congressman to support military aid to Ukraine.

A variety of Democratic officials, meanwhile, have come forward this morning with public statements saying that they, too, spoke to the newspaper about Biden and his sharpness — their comments apparently challenged the central thesis of the piece — though their assessments were not included in the published article.