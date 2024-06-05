Opinion

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House on May 8, 2024.Samuel Corum / Sipa / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dems push back against Wall Street Journal report on Biden’s acuity

The front-page Wall Street Journal report on President Joe Biden showing signs of "slipping" suffers from some rather important flaws.

By  Steve Benen

