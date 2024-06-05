Italian court reconvicts Amanda Knox on slander charges

Amanda Knox on Wednesday was reconvicted on slander charges in Italy related to the 2007 killing of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher.

Knox was cleared of Kercher’s murder in 2015 after a wrongful conviction. During police interrogation in 2007, Knox had accused her then-boss Patrick Lumumba of killing her roommate, though she later retracted her accusation. On Wednesday, she testified that she made those comments under pressure by police who questioned her in a language she “barely knew.”

“I was a scared girl, deceived by the police and led not to trust her own memories,” she said.

Knox was nevertheless found guilty yet again of slandering Lumumba, marking the sixth time a court has upheld the conviction, The Associated Press reported. Knox was sentenced to three years behind bars, time she has already served.

Her lawyer told NBC News after the verdict that he was “very surprised at the outcome of the decision and Amanda is very upset.” Her lawyers have said they will likely appeal the conviction after the written ruling is released.

