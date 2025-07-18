Bawdy birthday letter to Epstein bears Trump’s name, Wall Street Journal reports

A 2003 birthday album for Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, included a letter bearing Donald Trump’s name, according to documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The album’s contents were collected by Ghislaine Maxwell, the former Epstein associate who is currently in federal prison. The letter was “among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages.”

As for the letter’s contents, “it contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman,” the Journal reports. “A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.”

The letter ends with the signoff: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

It was not clear whether the letter was part of the Trump administration’s review earlier this year of documents related to the Epstein case.

MSNBC has not independently verified the document. Trump denied he wrote it in an interview with the Journal prior to publication. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” The president, who has sued numerous media outlets over the years, threatened the paper with legal action. “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said.

A post on Trump’s TruthSocial account Thursday evening said that the president “warned” the Journal and its owner Rupert Murdoch not to run the story. “Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” the post continued. “President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly.”