Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

What Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation says about the post-Trump GOP

When Trump finally leaves the stage, six different MAGA coalitions will vie for influence in the Republican Party.

‘MAGA eat MAGA’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dumps Trump and GOP ahead of midterm disaster  November 24, 2025 / 11:31
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and creator of the “How To Read This Chart” newsletter. He spent 11 years at The Washington Post and is the author of the 2023 book “The Aftermath.”