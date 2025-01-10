Following criminal sentence, Trump turns to supporters for money

In the days leading up to Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal case, the president-elect published some hysterical rants to his social media platform, baselessly describing the judge in the case as “corrupt,” condemning the case as “a Rigged Charade” and even attacking the Justice Department and the FBI, which had nothing to do with his New York prosecution.

During the sentencing, the defendant continued to whine unnecessarily, at one point even labeling the local prosecutor who indicted him as a “criminal.” Immediately after he was sentenced, the Republican kept going, publishing yet another online tirade filled with weird conspiracy theories.

All of this, of course, helped to set the stage for his inevitable fundraising appeal. NBC News noted:

Trump sent out a fundraising email immediately after being sentenced, saying he wants to hear from his supporters. The email links to a page soliciting monetary donations and asking if they stand with him after his sentencing.

MaddowBlog obtained a copy, and it’s a doozy.

“They’re trying to sabotage the Presidential Transition process,” the fundraising message reads, despite the fact that Trump’s criminal sentence will have literally no effect on the presidential transition process, and it’s not at all clear who “they” might be.

The same message added, “They’re trying to END the presidency as we know it — just before I take office!” (The American presidency will remain unaffected by the outcome of this case, though Trump’s successors will probably think twice before paying hush money to porn stars.)

Apparently hoping to encourage prospective donors, the appeal also included this line: “I WANT TO READ EVERY RESPONSE TONIGHT — SUBMIT NOW.”

Part of the problem with this is that Trump, his overwrought complaints notwithstanding, was hardly punished at all. Yes, he’s been convicted of 34 felonies, and the outcome carries some political significance, but an “unconditional discharge” sentence means the president-elect won’t spend a second behind bars, won’t have to pay any fines and won’t even be on probation.