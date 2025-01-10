Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

U.S. added 256,000 jobs in December, unemployment down 0.1 percent January 10, 2025 / 01:41

Final jobs report of the Biden era shows strong U.S. growth

As the Democratic president prepares to leave office, he's leaving behind an extraordinary success story on American job growth.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post