The ridiculous real story behind the tariff plan that turned Donald Trump into a global disaster April 5, 2025 / 12:00

Musk calls Trump trade adviser a ‘moron’ as White House divisions burst into public view

Asked about the intensifying feud between Elon Musk and Peter Navarro, the White House said, "Boys will be boys." It's not nearly that simple.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

