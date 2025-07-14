Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Stacey Abrams: Autocracy is ‘happening here right now under our noses’ July 13, 2025 / 13:50

Targeting a critic, Trump claims a power he does not have in new authoritarian move

When an American president with an authoritarian-style vision starts claiming abusive powers he does not have, it’s best not to look away.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post