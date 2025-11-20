Coast Guard to reportedly remove swastikas and nooses from its list of hate symbols

On the first day of Donald Trump’s second term, the administration fired Adm. Linda Fagan, the commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, evicting her from her home with three hours of notice. That Fagan was a four-star admiral and the first woman to lead a branch of the military apparently meant very little to the White House.

By way of an explanation, officials said the admiral’s ouster was in part the result of her support for diversity initiatives, which necessarily made her “woke” in the eyes of the Republican administration.

Ten months later, conditions inside the Coast Guard are … different. The Washington Post reported:

The U.S. Coast Guard will no longer classify the swastika, an emblem of fascism and white supremacy inextricably linked to the murder of millions of Jews and that more than 400,000 U.S. troops who died fighting against in World War II, as a hate symbol, according to a new policy that takes effect next month. Instead, the Coast Guard will classify the Nazi-era insignia as ‘potentially divisive’ under its new guidelines.

According to the Post’s report, which has not been independently verified by NS NOW, the new policy — which also applies to nooses — is set to take effect Dec. 15. That said, if this new policy sparks significant pushback from the public and Congress (as seems likely), no one should be surprised when the Coast Guard’s leadership reverses course on its plan long before it is implemented.

What’s more, Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security described the Post’s reporting as “an absolute ludicrous lie,” “unequivocally false” and “fake crap.”