Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Perfectly delivered’: Rachel Maddow reacts to Michelle Obama’s ‘stunning speech’ at the DNC August 21, 2024 / 02:40

Barack, Michelle Obama cut Donald Trump down to size at DNC

When making the case against Donald Trump, Michelle and Barack Obama didn't just explain why he's wrong, they also explained why he's small and tiresome.

Aug. 21, 2024, 8:55 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post