Tim Walz once asked me an important question. It changed the course of my life.

The Democrats' vice presidential nominee was my high school geography teacher. This is how he helped me become who I am.

‘Walz gives me hope’: Kamala Harris VP pick ‘reinforces youth vote’ for energized Dem ticket August 6, 2024 / 06:20
By  Megan Cooley Peterson

Megan Cooley Peterson is an author and editor. She has written more than 200 nonfiction books for children on a wide variety of topics, including dinosaurs, sharks, urban legends, and haunted objects. She is also the author of two young adult thrillers, The Liar’s Daughter (2019) and Dead Girls Talking (2024). She lives in Minnesota with her husband and daughter.