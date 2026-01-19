At the one-year mark, Trump runs headfirst into the dreaded ‘fifth-year curse’

The latest national CNN poll offered all kinds of terrible news for the White House, but one number stood out: 58%. That’s the percentage of Americans who said they consider the first year of Donald Trump’s second term to be a failure.

It’s an easy conclusion to draw. As the anniversary of the president’s second inaugural generates a robust round of reflection and lookbacks, the evidence of the Republican’s failure is overwhelming. It was a year marked by scandals and corruption, power-grabs and lies, violence and abuses, revenge tours and broken promises, shredded alliances and the destruction of institutions — both metaphorical and literal.

Since the dawn of modern public-opinion polling, only Richard Nixon had a lower approval rating at the end of his fifth year in the White House — and by the summer of his sixth year, Nixon resigned.

With this history in mind, I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the broader pattern.

In 2020, the University of Virginia’s Miller Center and the Center for Presidential Transition published a memorable report on “the fifth-year curse,” which took note of a curious historical phenomenon. “While the president’s fifth year should be a symbolic and substantive fresh start, it is often marred by political infighting, major crises, and failed legislative agendas,” the report explained.

Several years earlier, in 2013, Politico had a related report on the trend.

[T]here’s just something about Year Five itself — some immutable law of the American political calendar that condemns our presidents to a miserable time after their second inaugural. Maybe it’s about presidents and their re-election hangovers, or their opponents’ renewed determination to thwart the White House agenda, or perhaps it’s simply the problem of the public’s inevitable fatigue.

While there’s no reason to take seriously the idea of an actual “curse,” there’s no denying the fact that a great many presidents have struggled in their fifth year in the White House. In Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s fifth year, for example, the legendary Democratic president backed off New Deal spending, which reversed economic progress, and tried to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.