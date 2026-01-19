Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.19.26: Trump backs GOP rival for Louisiana’s Cassidy

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Looking ahead to the fall’s midterm elections, the latest national CNN poll found Democrats leading Republicans on the generic congressional ballot, 46% to 41%, but among Americans who say they’re deeply motivated to vote, that advantage expands to 16 points.

* Rep. Julia Letlow hasn’t yet said whether she intends to take on Sen. Bill Cassidy in a Republican primary in Louisiana, but on Saturday, Donald Trump encouraged the congresswoman to run against the incumbent senator and endorsed her prospective candidacy.

* Speaking of the president, it’s been more than a month since Republican state senators in Indiana rejected a White House redistricting gambit, and Trump is apparently still upset about it: Over the weekend, he said online that he’d met with the Club for Growth’s David McIntosh and discussed plans to “take out” Indiana Senate Majority Leader Rod Bray. “We’re after you Bray, like no one has ever come after you before!” the president concluded.