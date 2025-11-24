Opinion

‘Obamacare-lite’? Republicans revolt against Trump’s secret health care plan

Republicans on Capitol Hill suggested Trump’s plan, which two White House officials said he would now delay revealing, caught the GOP rank-and-file by surprise.

President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump.Yuri Gripas / Abaca and Bloomberg via Getty Images
By  Jake Traylor  and  Mychael Schnell

Jake Traylor

Jake Traylor is a White House correspondent for MS NOW.

Mychael Schnell

Mychael Schnell is a reporter for MS NOW.