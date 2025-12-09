ACA’s popularity reaches new heights as Republicans struggle with health care policy

The substantive details of health care policy are complicated, but the politics surrounding the debate on Capitol Hill are relatively straightforward. Democrats have spent much of the year reminding Republicans that tens of millions of American consumers are poised to face vastly more expensive premiums under the Affordable Care Act unless lawmakers do something. In the coming weeks, families nationwide will have to choose between paying far more or going without.

Many GOP officials seem to understand that doing nothing isn’t politically tenable, but with time running out, Republicans are stuck on a familiar problem: The party that has struggled for years to figure out what to do on health care policy still has absolutely no idea what to do on health care policy.

Part of the foundational problem for Republicans is that they continue to hate the ACA, which they’ve long referred to as “Obamacare.” As recently as Monday, Donald Trump insisted that the reform law is “so bad.” A week earlier, the president similarly condemned the existing system as “a disaster.” Countless GOP officials have pushed similar rhetoric, not just in recent days, but for the last 15 years.

This creates an obvious dilemma for Republican officials: They don’t want to use subsidies to bolster a law that they hate, but if they don’t, consumers will blame them for failing to do the right thing for the American people.