Trump flubs what ‘separation of church and state’ means in targeting Raphael Warnock

On Sunday morning, Sen. Raphael Warnock appeared on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” where host Kristen Welker gave the Georgia Democrat, who’s also the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, an opportunity to react to the deadly mass shooting at Brown University that had happened a day earlier.

“As I make my way to my own pulpit this morning, I’m going to say a special prayer for Brown University and for our nation,” Warnock said. “And I can tell you that as a pastor who has presided over many funerals, I don’t think that there’s any pain deeper than when nature is violently reversed and rather than children burying their parents, the parent has to bury the child. And so we pray prayers for these families.

“But we have to pray not only with our lips, but with our action. Any nation that tolerates this kind of violence year after year, decade after decade in random places, on our college and school campuses, without doing all that we can to stop it is broken and in need of moral repair.”

The senator went on to urge Americans to “dig deep” into their “common humanity” in the wake of the shootings at Brown campus and at Australia’s Bondi Beach.

Donald Trump apparently wasn’t impressed. Three days after the interview aired, the president published a message to his social media platform that began:

Raphael Warnock was on Meet the Fake Press with a one sided and very biased Kristen Welker as the Host(ess!). Warnock spent the entire show using Religion to try and divide the Country! If a Republican, in particular ME, made those statements, it would be FRONT PAGE NEWS. He ended by saying that he was going to his Church to preach now, and while I think that’s fine, I do say, ‘What ever happened to separation of Church and State?’

As part of the same online harangue, the Republican went on to smear the senator and attack NBC, before concluding, “The Public airwaves, which these Networks are using at no charge, should not be allowed to get away with this any longer!”

For now, let’s put aside the obvious fact that Warnock’s on-air message wasn’t the least bit divisive. What instead stuck me as notable is that the incumbent president, after nearly five years in the White House, still doesn’t appear to understand the basics of the constitutional principle of church-state separation.

To hear Trump tell it, the fact that Warnock is both a pastor and a senator, who still delivers regular sermons, is some kind of violation of the First Amendment.

That’s ridiculous. The whole point of the separation of church and state is government neutrality on matters of faith, leaving Americans to make up their own minds and pursue their own spiritual or secular paths.