Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump officials showed their hostility to the Constitution on Christmas Day

The Trump administration’s overtly religious social media posts appear to forget a key line from the First Amendment.

Theologian Jim Wallis on what Jesus taught and what that might mean now September 25, 2025 / 07:10
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and opinion columnist for MS NOW.