Lawrence O’Donnell says Trump ‘completely surrendered’ on this key campaign promise

Lawrence O’Donnell blasted Donald Trump on Thursday, declaring that the president had “completely surrendered” on his campaign promise to deport at least 15 million people from the United States.

“Donald Trump put his surrender in writing,” O’Donnell said, referring to a post the president made on Truth Social that morning, in which he admitted that his immigration crackdown is hurting American farmers and the hospitality industry.

“Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace,” Trump wrote. “We must protect our Farmers, but get the CRIMINALS OUT OF THE USA. Changes are coming!”

With that post, O’Donnell said, “The central lie of Donald Trump’s deportation campaign promise came apart.” According to O’Donnell, the president had finally realized that the “Democrats are completely right about this and always have been.”

“Donald Trump promised to deport 15 million people,” O’Donnell continued. “That would include everyone who is working in those fields, harvesting our food, making beds in hotels, everyone. And now that Donald Trump has finally decided to listen to the owners of those industries, he’s not going to deport 15 million people … It’s over.”

“The mass deportation lie — that he never could have done anyway — is over,” O’Donnell said. “And Donald Trump formally, publicly gave up today.”