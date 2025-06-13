Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Lawrence: Trump surrenders on the central lie of his deportation campaign promises June 12, 2025 / 06:12

Lawrence O’Donnell says Trump ‘completely surrendered’ on this key campaign promise

"Donald Trump formally, publicly, gave up today," O'Donnell said, after the president admitted his immigration crackdown is hurting American farmers.

By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post