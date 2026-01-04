Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How the internet drove down regard for actual facts — and education

We have reverted from acting on what we know to acting on what we think.

The YouTube logo is reflected in one lens of a person's glasses.
With the advent of social media, the internet has democratized cherry-picking.Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images
By  Philip Bump

Philip Bump

Philip Bump is a data journalist and MS NOW contributor.