A lot of attention will focus on the meeting Thursday between Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and President Donald Trump. Whatever the discussion of Nobel Peace Prizes (they are nontransferable, according to the Norwegians who award them), there are more crucial questions about Venezuela’s future, starting with: Are we going to address democracy, liberty and justice as well as oil?
Understanding the recent history between our two countries might help.
On Jan. 23, 2019, the United States was the first of 60 countries to recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela. I was the chargé d’affaires in Caracas at the time. While the U.S. Embassy anticipated a strong response from Nicolás Maduro — who had overseen yet another sham election in which the major democratic political leaders were barred from participating — his request to close the embassy was something of a surprise.
We quickly got most of the American team and their families out of the country. But I suggested to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that if we didn’t recognize Maduro as the president of Venezuela, then we didn’t necessarily have to take his direction. At the request of Guaidó, in his capacity as interim president, 28 of us elected to stay behind and keep the American flag flying. Our amazing team included U.S. Marines, diplomatic security officers, a few political officers and systems people. All were focused on one task: supporting the Venezuelan people in reclaiming their democracy.
This team worked tirelessly to support the interim government and all democratic actors in the country. Eventually, however, security conditions deteriorated to the point that we felt obligated to lower the U.S. flag over the embassy on the morning of March 14, 2019. Striking the colors and seeing the Stars and Stripes lowered was devastating not only to the American team and our Venezuelan colleagues working at the embassy but also to the country’s democratic movement. Those in the opposition saw the enormous flag as a symbol of hope and resolve. One democratic political leader told me that for the Venezuelan people, our departure felt like abandonment.
I sat in my office at the embassy after we folded the flag and, feeling both the emotions and the history of the moment, jotted down a note for whoever would come next. It read:
“This is either welcome back or what are you doing in my office?
“These have been tough days, but as I think about the regime and compare it to the Venezuelan people, I’m filled with optimism that Democracy is within reach. This is truly a minor setback in what will be a victory for the people of Venezuela. Justice will prevail and the rights of the people will be restored.”
I signed the note “Fe y Fuerza,” which means faith and strength.
I left that message alongside the Venezuelan Constitution, pointing to a key passage. Today the American flag is again flying over the embassy, symbolizing hope to a people desperate for change. I hope that whoever found my note focuses in particular on restoring the rights of the people.
The Trump administration has undertaken stunning, and far-reaching, actions toward Venezuela. Many of us see the ouster of Maduro, a dictator, and his wife, Cilia Flores, as justice being delivered.