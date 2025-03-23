Opinion

Donald Trump’s anti-DEI madness erases Black service members, living and dead

When you don’t acknowledge that people are different you get the “interim guidance” announced by the Marines this month that would disproportionately expel Black Marines.

‘The most racist thing in the world’: Rev. Al slams taking down Robinson ‘in the name of DEI’ March 20, 2025 / 11:57
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.