Federal officials freeze child care payments to Minnesota

The move follows a video posted by a right-wing influencer purporting to uncover large-scale fraud at alleged day care centers owned by Somalis in Minneapolis.

This is a split image of Tim Waltz at left and Donald Trump at right.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; President Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images
By  Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane

Julianne McShane is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.