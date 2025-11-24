Opinion

Trump and MAGA’s rules of civility are hypocritical and censorious

A recent report found that more than 600 people faced sanctions for speech after Charlie Kirk’s killing. But the president and his supporters put no limits on their own incendiary words.

Defense Dept. threatens Sen. Mark Kelly with court martial November 24, 2025 / 04:53
By  Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher

Anthony L. Fisher is a senior editor and writer for MS NOW.