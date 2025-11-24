Opinion

He spent 37 days in jail for a Facebook post. Larry Bushart’s story is a warning to us all.

A 61-year-old Tennessee man was arrested for sharing a meme during the moral panic following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Larry Bushart in handcuffs from the police body cam footage.Lexington Police Department via The Intercept/YouTube
By  Daniel Burnett

Daniel Burnett is the senior director of communications at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).