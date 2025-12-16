Friends, family remember students slain in Brown shooting

An aspiring neurosurgeon and a college sophomore remembered as a “bright light” by her church community died Saturday when a gunman entered a building on Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, and began shooting.
Nine of their classmates were injured in the shooting, some critically.
As the manhunt for the gunman stretched into its third day, friends, family and members of their communities mourned Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov.
Ella Cook, 19, grew up in Mountain Brook, Alabama, just east of Birmingham.
She was a parishioner at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham. In a service at the church on Sunday morning, the Rev. Craig Smalley honored Cook as an “incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light,” to all who knew her “not only here growing up at the Advent and the myriad ways in which she served faithfully, in the ways in which she encouraged and lifted up those around her, but at Brown University, she was an incredible light in that particular place, as well.”
At Brown, Cook was vice president of the College Republicans, according to a statement released by the campus organization’s president, Martin Bertao.
“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her fellow classmates. Our prayers are with her family, our Brown’s CR’s, and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” Bertao posted on X.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday that she directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of Cook.
In a post on X, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said Cook “was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama. A bright future was ended much too soon. Join me in lifting up her family in prayers of comfort.”
Vice President JD Vance referred to Cook as “one of its bright young stars” in a post on X.
Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also expressed condolences for Cook’s family.
“There are no words that can ease the pain Ella’s family and friends are enduring right now. Her beautiful life was taken far too soon,” Britt wrote in a statement.
Tuberville said he is “heartbroken” after learning about Cook’s death, adding “Our hearts and our prayers are with the Cook family and everyone impacted by this senseless killing.”
MukhammadAziz Umurzokovan, 18, an Uzbek national, was in his freshman year studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Brown. His sister, Samira Umurzokova, described him as “incredibly kind, funny, and smart” on the GoFundMe page she created to raise funds “for any expenses my family will have to face,” with the rest donated to charities. Donations had reached $337,000 as of early evening Monday.