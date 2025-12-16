Friends, family remember students slain in Brown shooting

An aspiring neurosurgeon and a college sophomore remembered as a “bright light” by her church community died Saturday when a gunman entered a building on Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, and began shooting.

Nine of their classmates were injured in the shooting, some critically.

As the manhunt for the gunman stretched into its third day, friends, family and members of their communities mourned Ella Cook and MukhammadAziz Umurzokov.

Ella Cook, 19, grew up in Mountain Brook, Alabama, just east of Birmingham.

She was a parishioner at Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham. In a service at the church on Sunday morning, the Rev. Craig Smalley honored Cook as an “incredible, grounded, faithful, bright light,” to all who knew her “not only here growing up at the Advent and the myriad ways in which she served faithfully, in the ways in which she encouraged and lifted up those around her, but at Brown University, she was an incredible light in that particular place, as well.”

At Brown, Cook was vice president of the College Republicans, according to a statement released by the campus organization’s president, Martin Bertao.

“Ella was known for her bold, brave, and kind heart as she served her fellow classmates. Our prayers are with her family, our Brown’s CR’s, and the entirety of the campus as they heal from this tragedy,” Bertao posted on X.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Monday that she directed flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset Friday in honor of Cook.

In a post on X, Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said Cook “was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama. A bright future was ended much too soon. Join me in lifting up her family in prayers of comfort.”

Vice President JD Vance referred to Cook as “one of its bright young stars” in a post on X.

Sens. Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama also expressed condolences for Cook’s family.

“There are no words that can ease the pain Ella’s family and friends are enduring right now. Her beautiful life was taken far too soon,” Britt wrote in a statement.

Tuberville said he is “heartbroken” after learning about Cook’s death, adding “Our hearts and our prayers are with the Cook family and everyone impacted by this senseless killing.”

MukhammadAziz Umurzokovan, 18, an Uzbek national, was in his freshman year studying biochemistry and molecular biology at Brown. His sister, Samira Umurzokova, described him as “incredibly kind, funny, and smart” on the GoFundMe page she created to raise funds “for any expenses my family will have to face,” with the rest donated to charities. Donations had reached $337,000 as of early evening Monday. Recommended Police share new images of man sought in Brown shooting, offer $50K reward Sydney Carruth, Ebony Davis, Erum Salam News Latest ‘Bulls— excuses’: Joe Scarborough blasts GOP for inaction on gun reform Allison Detzel “He had big dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon and helping people. He continues to be my family’s biggest role model in all aspects,” Samira Umurzokova said. “He always lent a helping hand to anyone in need without hesitation, and was the most kind-hearted person our family knew.” Jack Diprimio, a graduate student at Brown, told MS NOW that he met Umurzakov at a legal philosophy event earlier this year and would often help him navigate life as an undergraduate. Diprimio said his friend should be remembered as “a passionate, intellectually gifted and curious individual,” adding, “He was at ease talking to new people, and he was very kind. He looked forward to hanging out with his friends after finals.” Diprimio reflected on the last conversation he remembers having with Umurzakov, which he said involved a discussion about upcoming movies and the Oscar season. “He was passionate about science and politics. He was eager to change the world in some way. The world lost a treasure,” Diprimio said. The U.S. ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jonathan Henick said in a statement on the embassy website that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of Umurzokov. “We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov’s family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future.” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger offered prayers for the shooting victims and their families in statements posted on X on Monday. “We are praying for the victims of the horrendous act of evil at Brown University: Ella Cook from Birmingham, Alabama, and Midlothian High School’s own Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov,” Youngkin wrote. “I am heartbroken to learn that Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov — who just graduated from Midlothian High School — is among the victims of the horrific act of violence at Brown University. Adam and I are praying for his family and all those impacted by this tragedy,” Spanberger posted. Also on X, Vice President JD Vance highlighted Umurzakov as “a brilliant young man who dreamed of being a surgeon. May God rest the soul of MuhammadAziz Umurzakov.” Flowers laid by mourners at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Ale Basalo / MS NOW Ebony Davis Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.