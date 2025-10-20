These far-right influencers are all-in on chattel slavery

A strain of explicit pro-slavery sentiment is coursing through the outer extremes of the MAGA movement. Operatives and influencers aligned with the movement — which has made the treasonous Confederacy into a cause célèbre and sought to keep the history about the brutality of chattel slavery out of public view — have been documented in recent weeks offering wholehearted defenses, if not outright support, for the idea of owning other human beings.

Joshua Haymes — a far-right podcast host and former pastor at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s church who argued that the fall of the pro-slavery Confederacy inflicted longterm damage to the nation — went on a rant last week saying “the institution of slavery is not inherently evil,” that it’s “not inherently evil to own a human being,” and that “every Christian in today’s society should be able to defend” those claims, Right Wing Watch noted. Haymes said it was “chronological snobbery” to condemn the United States’ slave-owning founders, who “could in fact treat their slaves the way the Bible tells them to treat their slaves,” and that although he condemns slaveowners who “actually engaged in real abuse,” Christians “cannot condemn the entire institution of slavery outright.”

For the record, all slaveowners engaged in “real abuse” because claiming ownership over another human is inherently abusive. Beyond that, a great many slaveowners literally raped, beat or killed the people they enslaved.

Right Wing Watch documented similarly disturbing pro-slavery apologism from another far-right pastor and pro-MAGA podcaster, Joel Webbon, who said in a recent podcast that today’s Black people would be “living in a grass hut” if not for the white people who held their ancestors in bondage. “The greatest moment in history for any brown or black country is the moment that the White man’s ships arrive on your shore,” he claimed.