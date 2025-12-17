White House chief of staff Susie Wiles broke the mold when she signed onto the hugely influential job. The first woman to hold the role, she’s also skillfully avoided making headlines during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term. But that all changed with a pair of bombshell articles published Tuesday from Vanity Fair that shoved the reticent backstage player directly into the spotlight.
It’s true that Wiles has tamped down on the conniving and backbiting that characterized Trump’s first turn in the White House. She may even outlast the longest of the four(ish) chiefs that held the job during those years. But based on what she revealed over the course of her 11 on-the-record interviews with author Chris Whipple, her job survival depends on being exactly the enabler-in-chief that Trump has needed at his side.
Wiles herself disagrees with that moniker, but by her own admission, she hasn’t had any major confrontations with the president over weighty topics such as constitutional rights or a policy’s cost in human lives. (After the Vanity Fair articles were published, she denounced them in a statement as “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest president, White House staff and Cabinet in history.”)
She instead says the difficult conversations she’s had with Trump in her current role are “over little things, not big.” Wiles prefers to see herself as someone judicious in her pushback. “So no, I’m not an enabler,” she told Whipple. “I’m also not a b—-. I try to be thoughtful about what I even engage in. I guess time will tell whether I’ve been effective.”
The more immediate reviews of her job performance vary depending on who you ask. Vice President JD Vance told Whipple her predecessors’ “objective was to control the president or influence the president, or even manipulate the president because they had to in order to serve the national interest.” Instead, he said, “her job is to actually facilitate his vision and to make his vision come to life.” Vance is at least partially right about how previous chiefs of staff have viewed their job — but deeply wrong in his analysis of what that means for Wiles’ efficacy in the job.
Often the last person in the room after an Oval Office meeting, the chief of staff can be a crucial final sounding board for a commander-in-chief. As many former occupants of the role told Whipple, who literally wrote the book on White House chiefs of staff, one of the gig’s main responsibilities comes down to challenging a president’s assumptions and providing honest counsel against potential disaster. It’s a responsibility that Wiles has been shirking, which is exactly as Trump prefers it.
A look back at Trump’s former chiefs shows how little he’s wanted someone willing to say “no.” His first, Reince Priebus, got swept up in the tidal wave of chaos that Trump encouraged around him. The longest-serving of them, John Kelly, was a more effective gatekeeper for information and access to Trump and worked to at least soften or slow-walk some of his boss’ more destructive tendencies. His unceremonious departure was a sign that Trump was no longer interested in being fettered.
The last two(ish) men to hold the job in that first term were ineffective in different ways. Mick Mulvaney was only ever allowed to serve as “acting” chief of staff. His infamous admission that there was effectively a quid pro quo at work during the Ukraine scandal ahead of Trump’s first impeachment meant his tenure would be brief. Mulvaney’s successor, former congressman Mark Meadows, was the exact kind of “yes man” that Trump wanted. But despite his apparent delusional self-aggrandization, he lacked the skillset and temperament required to be effective in managing either the disastrous Covid-19 pandemic response or Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
By contrast, Wiles has a reputation as a clear-eyed political operative, bringing little drama or intrigue among her staff. She has no need to constrain or overrule her underlings, nor is there any question that when she speaks, she’s channeling Trump’s authority, something even Secretary of State Marco Rubio can’t easily claim in meetings with heads of state. There’s also very little ambition on display from her, a factor that keeps her from raising hackles among a crew of, as one of her deputies put it to Whipple, “junkyard dogs.”