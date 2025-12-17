Opinion

Susie Wiles is Trump’s perfect enabler-in-chief

A pair of Vanity Fair articles paints a portrait of a White House chief of staff who is so pliable to the point of becoming insubstantial.

Author of bombshell Susie Wiles interview shares more details: ‘Remarkably uncensored’ December 17, 2025 / 11:30
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.