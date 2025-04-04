Trump’s tariff math is just not adding up

When President Donald Trump presented his sweeping global tariffs from the Rose Garden on Wednesday, even the most basic questions were left up in the air. At the top of the list: How did the White House derive the wildly disparate rates listed on the graphic Trump so proudly displayed? As global markets roiled in the aftermath of the announcement, the White House gave an answer about its calculations that was patently ridiculous.
The simple version is that the White House calculated the tariff rate for each country by putting our trade deficit with a country over the amount of goods we import from that country and dividing. Writer James Surowiecki was among the first to crack the code in a post on X. Here’s how he later explained it in an Inc. post:
By way of example, we have a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia, and import $28 billion in goods from them. $17.9 billion is 64 percent of $28 billion, and on Trump’s chart that became the “tariff rate” Indonesia supposedly charges us. We have a $66 billion trade deficit with South Korea, and we import $133 billion in goods from them. Sixty-six is 50.3 percent of 133, so South Korea’s “tariff rate” is listed as 50 percent. Similarly, our trade with the U.K. is close to balanced, so the U.K. was listed as having a tariff rate of just 10%.
The U.S. Office of the Trade Representative put out a document on Wednesday night trying to make the formula seem fancy by using Greek symbols but, in the process, confirmed Surowiecki’s hypothesis. (The best part is how in trying to pretend otherwise, the formula includes two variables whose values cancel each other out in the equation.) In doing so, it laid bare just how unnecessary these tariffs really are.
Trump claimed in Wednesday’s announcement that the tariffs are “reciprocal” against nations that “looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” American industry. There was nothing resembling reciprocity in the rates provided, including 20% levy on items imported from the European Union and 97% on items imported from Cambodia. All other countries, including the United Kingdom, are to be subject to a flat 10% import tax.
While the president said that those rates equal half the duties on American exports to those countries, the math doesn’t check out. The executive order putting the new tariffs in place suggests that the difference could be explained away by the “non-tariff barriers” to trade that other countries impose on American goods. And that still didn’t fully jibe with the specific numbers plastered on Trump’s prop on Wednesday afternoon.
While politicians, especially Trump, have railed against trade deficits, there’s nothing inherently bad about them. All a trade deficit means is that one country imports more goods from another country than it exports to that other country. If the United States has a trade deficit with Costa Rica for bananas, it doesn’t mean that America is getting shorted.