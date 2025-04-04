Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump’s tariff math is just not adding up

The formula the White House produced to justify its wildly aggressive tariffs depends on a fundamental misunderstanding of how trade works.

‘Act of vengeance’: Trump tariffs called ‘math voodoo’ in ‘senseless, silly trade war’ April 3, 2025 / 05:57
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.