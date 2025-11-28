Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, shot yesterday outside the White House, has died

President Donald Trump said the other guardsman, identified as 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition.

Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe.
National Guard members, from left, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.U.S. Attorney’s Office via AP
By  Meredith Bennett-Smith
Image: Meredith Bennett-Smith

Meredith Bennett-Smith

Meredith Bennett-Smith is the Senior Executive Editor of MS NOW.