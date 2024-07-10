Joe Biden has no vision

A few weeks ago I received a letter from President Joe Biden that distilled one of the key — and under-discussed — reasons that I believe he’s at serious risk of losing in November.
To be clear, this was no personal missive. It was a fundraising pitch signed by Biden and sent out by his presidential campaign, presumably to people who might vote for Democrats in November. In this letter Biden laid out his case to voters for supporting his re-election bid. In paragraph after paragraph over the course of two pages, he sounded the alarms about former President Donald Trump. He warned of Trump’s campaign of revenge. He detailed the threats that Trump poses to democracy and the rights and social services that Americans currently enjoy. He called for help in debunking “MAGA lies.”
Biden’s case against Trump was sound. But something was missing: Joe Biden’s case for himself. He allocated just one sentence at the bottom of the first page to discussing his legislative accomplishments. As for his future aims, buried on the second page were three bullet points explaining a handful of things he planned to do if he wins a second term: ban assault weapons; cap insulin costs; and increase taxes on billionaires. The rest of the note returned to talking about the fight against Trump and the importance of mobilizing for November.
Biden’s fundraising letter typifies a broader trend. His campaign relentlessly issues warnings about Trump — and there is much to warn about — but it’s thin on what he would do with his own time in office. His inaugural re-election campaign video opened with footage of Jan. 6 and focused overwhelmingly on the menace of Trumpism. His campaign’s leading social media account on X is laser focused on dunking on Trump or talking about how dangerous he is. A central theme of his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ public commentary is protecting abortion rights from further erosion under Trump. Even though Biden announced his re-election bid over a year ago, up until a few weeks ago, his campaign website didn’t even have a policy section (unlike Trump’s). The site’s headline argument was the need to support Biden “to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.” In recent weeks, Biden’s website has added an “issues” section, but it remains anemic. (More on that later.)
Again, preventing another Trump presidency is an essential part of the case for Biden’s re-election. But framing the case almost purely in those terms neglects an essential task of any political candidate: clearly communicating an agenda and building a mandate for that agenda. What should Americans expect — and get excited about — when casting their ballot for Biden other than “this guy is not Trump”?
Banking on dread of Trump isn’t working as an election strategy. The president has trailed Trump in national polls and in polls of swing states since last year, after Trump promised to be “dictator for a day,” after his Hitlerian rhetoric about immigrants and even after he was convicted of 34 felony counts. Polling indicates that for less politically engaged voters, who outnumber highly engaged voters and who lean toward Trump, economic concerns outweigh concerns about democracy.
Since the 2020 Democratic primaries, Biden’s central value proposition has been that he serves as the most practical bulwark against Trump and an American slide toward autocracy. But the president’s evidence for that premise has become far less clear since he has taken a huge hit in his approval ratings over the course of his tenure. And even before his disastrous debate performance, a majority of voters felt he was too old for the office. If Biden is not a reliable defender against Trump, then what exactly is it that will get voters to see the point of sticking with him?
This is all the more frustrating because Biden has many accomplishments as president to be proud of and which should, theoretically, shape the public’s understanding of him. His first term was surprisingly productive given the narrowness of Democrats’ congressional majorities. His aggressive intervention in the economy with the American Rescue Plan was bold and successful, and he passed major bills securing, among other things, badly needed infrastructure, advanced manufacturing jobs at home, major clean energy investment, and lower prescription drug prices for seniors.