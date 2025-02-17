Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Hayes: Trump’s Putin call proves he hates our allies and loves our enemies February 12, 2025 / 08:05

Trump and his MAGA subordinates are ushering in a new world order

We are watching Trump disassemble the U.S.-led international order to the benefit of the global authoritarians he envies and admires.

Feb. 17, 2025, 12:00 PM EST

By

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes

Chris Hayes hosts “All In with Chris Hayes” at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Friday on MS NOW. He is the editor-at-large at The Nation. A former fellow at Harvard University’s Edmond J. Safra Foundation Center for Ethics, Hayes was a Bernard Schwartz Fellow at the New America Foundation. His latest book is “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” (Penguin Press).

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post