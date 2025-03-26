The grim irony of a convicted felon denying immigrants their right to due process

It was the sort of headline we’re accustomed to seeing in reports from repressive regimes overseas: Earlier this month, more than 200 immigrants were unceremoniously shipped out of the United States to a notoriously brutal prison in El Salvador, all without benefit of any prior judicial process — and, indeed, in possible defiance of explicit orders from a federal judge.
The formal legal basis for this stunning action was an 18th century law, the Alien Enemies Act, meant to be used during times of war to detain or expel potential spies and saboteurs employed by the enemy nation.
The rhetorical and political basis, however, was a circular argument long used by authoritarians: These are bad and violent people, alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua — and maybe even “terrorists!” — who therefore do not deserve any due process. Attorney General Pam Bondi struck a note echoed by many in the administration in a CNN interview when she blasted the judge who had ordered a halt to the expulsions: “The question should be why is a judge trying to protect terrorists who have invaded our country?”
How do we know they’re terrorists or gang members without due process? Shush.
It’s grimly ironic, then, that all this was carried out on the orders of a convicted criminal, President Donald Trump, who has made the exploitation of due process guarantees a minor art form.
In case after case, Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has also successfully managed the legal system to delay and, thus far, avoid legal accountability, even where the evidence of his wrongdoing was copious, decisive and public. Many of the migrants now languishing in El Salvador, by contrast, appear to have been denied judicial process precisely because the evidence against them was so thin — and in some cases essentially nonexistent.
Consider the case of Jerce Reyes Barrios, one of the very few expelled migrants for whom we have some idea of the grounds on which they were detained and ultimately imprisoned. An affidavit filed by his attorney provides the outline of his case. Reyes Barrios had been a professional soccer player in Venezuela, where last year he was detained and subjected to torture for protesting against the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro. He fled to Mexico, where he used a Customs and Border Patrol app to submit a request for asylum, and then the United States. He was detained in California pending a hearing on his asylum petition, which had been slated for April. According to the affidavit, however, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents grew suspicious of a tattoo the soccer player sported, which his attorney says is modeled on the logo for the Spanish soccer team Real Madrid, as well as social media posts in which Reyes Barrios is making the classic rock-and-roll horns hand gesture. That, says his attorney, was enough to get him put on a plane to El Salvador.
The Department of Homeland Security, unsurprisingly, rejects this characterization and insists that it remains “confident” in its assessment that Reyes Barrios is a gang member based on evidence gleaned from his social media accounts. What evidence, exactly? Is it sufficient to condemn a man to be locked up for at least a year in a foreign prison famous for human right abuses? The public, and the courts, may never learn. And Reyes Barrios is hardly alone: Relatives of several other detainees have come forward to insist that their family members have no ties to Tren de Aragua.
Even if in some cases such ties are demonstrable — if you rounded up a few hundred men you’d probably net some gang members purely by chance — one might quaintly imagine that some specific crime would be required to justify indefinite imprisonment under brutal conditions. But ICE itself has acknowledged that many of the men have no criminal records in the United States and does not appear to even be claiming, in most cases, that it has evidence of concrete gang-related criminal offenses.
No worries, according to Robert Cerna, acting director of enforcement and removal operations in ICE’s field office in Harlingen, Texas, because “the lack of specific information about each individual actually highlights the risk they pose” because it “demonstrates that they are terrorists with regard to whom we lack a complete profile.” In other words, according to Cerna’s Kafkaesque logic, the absence of any evidence of criminality only proves what ingenious criminals they must be.
There is no good reason to simply trust ICE’s determinations on this score without neutral judges checking their work. American law enforcement has a well-documented tendency to misidentify Black and Latino men as gang members based on superficial indicators like appearance or social connections to other suspects. And ICE itself has a disturbing history of detaining and sometimes even attempting to deport U.S. citizens and legal residents.
Indeed, it’s fair to ask whether getting it right is even the point.